Jets lead Bears 17-10 at halftime

The Jets managed three points in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, so things have already gone a lot better for them against the Bears.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Mike White and Greg Zuerlein‘s 57-yard field goal just before the half pushed the Jets’ lead to 17-10 at the break.

White is starting for the first time this season as the Jets opted to bench Zach Wilson in the wake of the Patriots disaster and he has gone 16-of-20 for 235 yards. One of Garrett Wilson’s touchdowns was a 54-yarder and White also found Elijah Moore for a 42-yard pickup, so the team’s been more explosive offensively than they were in any of their recent outings.

Trevor Siemian got the start for the Bears in place of the injured Justin Fields and he led a pair of scoring drives to open the game. He capped the second of them with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle, but the Jets defense forced a pair of three and outs on their other two possessions.

The Bears lost safety Eddie Jackson to what’s called a foot injury on Wilson’s second touchdown and he’s been ruled out, so they’re now down three starters in the secondary. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon are both inactive with concussions.