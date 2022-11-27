Joe Thuney, Juan Thornhill inactive for Chiefs-Rams

Getty Images

The Chiefs are officially without one of their starting offensive linemen and one of their starting safeties for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Left guard Joe Thuney and safety Juan Thornhill are inactive for the contest.

Thuney is dealing with an ankle injury and was only able to be a limited participant for Friday’s practice.

Thornhill (calf) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but didn’t practice Friday. Both he and Thuney were questionable for the matchup.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was previously declared out.

But defensive back Chris Lammons was able to clear concussion protocol and is active.

With the injuries to the Chiefs’ running backs, Ronald Jones is active for the club on Sunday. He has not yet played for Kansas City this season after rushing for 428 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers last year.

The Rams’ offense is dealing with several injuries and will have to start another combination of players on the offensive line. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Allen Robinson, center Brian Allen, and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe are all inactive. Linebacker Travis Howard is inactive on defense.

Bryce Perkins is expected to start at quarterback for Stafford, but head coach Sean McVay left open the possibility that John Wolford would be behind center during his Friday press conference.

The Chiefs’ inactives are Thuney, Toney, Thornhill, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Geron Christian, and defensive end Malik Herring.