Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

Posted by Charean Williams on November 27, 2022, 11:11 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown.

His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go.

Eagles fans surely thought their team had the game in hand with a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and Rodgers in the locker room with an oblique injury.

But Love answered the call.

Watson now has three receptions for 95 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season.

The Packers have not ruled out Rodgers yet, but it seems unlikely he returns tonight.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

  2. More specifically, Love threw a 10-yard pass to Watson in the middle of the field, and Watson sped outside and ran past multiple Eagles defenders for 53 yards and the TD.

    I hope Love does well, but it was an ordinary pass and excellent YAC.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.