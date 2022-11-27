Josh Jacobs is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Josh Jacobs‘ play has been one of the few bright spots of the Raiders season and it looks like he will be able to continue to fill a big role on offense for Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jacobs was a late addition to the team’s injury report when he was limited in Friday’s practice due to a calf injury. He was listed as questionable to face the Seahawks, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jacobs is expected to be in the lineup.

Jacobs has 183 carries for 930 yards and four touchdowns over the first 10 games of the season. He is set for free agency after the year due to the Raiders declining their option on his contract for next season. No other Raiders back has more than eight carries, so any Jacobs absence would require a major change on offense for the AFC West club.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) are also questionable.