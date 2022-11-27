Josh Jacobs leads Raiders to overtime win over Seahawks

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had not just the best game of his career, but one of the best games any running back will ever play in today’s win over the Seahawks.

Jacobs had 33 carries for 229 yards, six catches for 74 yards, and finished the game with an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, as the Raiders beat the Seahawks 40-34.

Jacobs’ 303 yards from scrimmage were the eighth-most in any game in NFL history.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams also had a strong game, including a sensational catch along the sideline that was one of the best plays of this NFL season.

For the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith had another good game, and rookie running back Kenneth Walker scored two touchdowns, but it was a disappointing home loss to a team Seattle thought it should beat.

This Raiders team is going nowhere this season, but the win improved its record to 4-7. Seattle drops to 6-5.