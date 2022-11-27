Josh Jacobs leads Raiders to overtime win over Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 27, 2022, 7:40 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had not just the best game of his career, but one of the best games any running back will ever play in today’s win over the Seahawks.

Jacobs had 33 carries for 229 yards, six catches for 74 yards, and finished the game with an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, as the Raiders beat the Seahawks 40-34.

Jacobs’ 303 yards from scrimmage were the eighth-most in any game in NFL history.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams also had a strong game, including a sensational catch along the sideline that was one of the best plays of this NFL season.

For the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith had another good game, and rookie running back Kenneth Walker scored two touchdowns, but it was a disappointing home loss to a team Seattle thought it should beat.

This Raiders team is going nowhere this season, but the win improved its record to 4-7. Seattle drops to 6-5.

  2. As long as the Raiders dont have a lead, they can win these close games. Carr has an elite history of it. These playcalls on 4th down are horrendous, Mcdaniels getting bailed out by huge plays (jacobs got the dawg in em). Salute too Crosby and the OLine today, bullied the hawks. GG.

  4. Seahawks’ defense is a joke and their OC has completely gone away from three tight ends after Cards.

    Did Metcalf complain?

    Also, just let Crosby completely destroy your rookie tackle but don’t chip him. Brilliant.

  5. A great game! Both teams battled and neither has any reason to hang their heads. Josh Jacobs played an amazing game. I hope that Derek Carr gets credit for his game as well…he seems to take the bulk of the blame when the Raiders lose (not always justified).

  7. The Seahawks run defense FORGOT how to wrap and tackle…..AGAIN! The O-line couldn’t open any holes for Walker two weeks in a row. 😞

  10. Seattle was hosed. DK caught that ball clear as day. Should have never gone to OT.

    Whatever. We already knew it was rigged.

  11. He fumbled the previous series and refs screwed the Seahawks. And Metcalf caught a pass the refs blew a review on. Shady W for the bottom feeding Raiders.

  14. Seattle’s defense really showed they don’t have the talent right now to dictate anything…I’ve seen draft experts projecting Seattle with two defensive players with their two first round picks in the 2023 draft…now I believe it….

  18. chunkderrrty says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:45 pm
    Jacobs channeled his inner Bo Jackson..

    Today is the 35th anniversary of the Bo Jackson tunnel run in Seattle.

  19. I’m betting Ziggy & “McDonald” are kicking themselves right about now after they failed to take the fifth year option on Jacobs. All he has done is become the number one rated running back in PFF, and today (with 303 total yards from scrimmage) had the eighth greatest day by a back in NFL history.

    Enjoy your future 3rd round compensatory pick, LOSERS!!!

  20. Pretty clear that, despite the announcer and Steratore repeatedly not continuing to watch the replay all the way through the first 10 times they showed it, that the ball was not fully controlled all the way thru the catch and out of bounds on the Metcalf play. I saw the ball moving live as he was rolling over as did the defender. Calling it otherwise means you didn’t watch the whole play either or you have a bias of some sort.

  22. Keep chomping that gum Pete!! First and goal with the best running back in the league standing in the backfield. What’s the call Pete? Yea throw it..Wahahahahaha…. That window is CLOSED FOREVER, and that call will follow you FOREVER

  23. The officials were absolutely calling the end of the game in the Raiders favor. Even though Devante Adams made a one hander, Jacobs clearly fumbled. Also Metcalf got hosed on his catch essentially awarding victory to the pathetic Raiders.

  24. The Raiders gain nothing, Seahawks get pushed further out of the playoffs because of horrible officiating.

    The same dingleberries complaining about officiating are celebrating their bottom feeder team victory awarded to them by the corrupt NFL officials.

  25. Then the Jacobs play, while super annoying, is something that happens all the time and by the letter of the rule was correct. Jacobs had been pulled backwards and was no longer attempting to advance the ball forward. Again the broadcast team seemed more concerned in Adam Archulettas birthday than getting a good repeating angle but Steratore said live that an angle he was looking at showed Jacobs’ shin being down anyway.

    Seahawks also scored the Homer TD in the 4th after a phantom 3rd down holding call.

    Raiders ran for 250+ yards and Crosby and Jabobs made huge plays down in 4th quarter and OT. That’s why you lost, not the refs.

  27. seabrawk12 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:47 pm
    Seattle was hosed. DK caught that ball clear as day. Should have never gone to OT.

    Whatever. We already knew it was rigged.
    ————————————-
    We’re all of the Seahawks wins rigged as well, or just the losses?

  29. Tough loss for Seattle, but nobody had them with a winning record this late in the year before the season started. With a good draft this year, and a bonanza of picks coming from the Wilson heist, suggests the future for the Seahawks isn’t as bleak as many thought before September.

