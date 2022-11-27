Justin Fields inactive for Bears Sunday

Getty Images

All signs pointed to Bears quarterback Justin Fields sitting out on Sunday and the team officially ruled him out 90 minutes ahead of their game against the Jets.

Fields hurt his left, non-throwing shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and he never seemed optimistic about his chances of getting on the field over the course of the week. It will be the first game that Fields misses this season.

Trevor Siemian will get the start for the Bears. They elevated Nathan Peterman from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as Siemian’s backup.

The Jets will also have a new quarterback for the game, although injury has nothing to do with Zach Wilson‘s absence. The Jets benched Wilson after a dreadful outing against the Patriots last weekend and Mike White will be their quarterback this weekend.