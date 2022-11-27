Justin Tucker: It’s heartbreaking to miss a 67-yard field goal because I know I can make that

The Ravens’ loss in Jacksonville today ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal, and Tucker said afterward that he was disappointed in himself.

Tucker, who set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal in Detroit last year, said the offense did its job by getting the ball across the 50-yard line, and he thought he could make it from 67.

“The fact that we got there in the first place, with the completion to Josh [Oliver] on the sideline, the fact that we had a chance and I just didn’t deliver, it’s heartbreaking to me. It’s disappointing, especially when it’s a kick that I know I have the ability to make,” Tucker said.

Tucker is the best kicker in NFL history, and if there’s anyone who can make a 67-yard field goal, it’s him. But he came up just a few yards short, and the Ravens lost a game they thought they could win.

