Kyler Murray’s touchdown run before halftime gives Cardinals 17-14 lead

Getty Images

The Cardinals scored on three of five first half possessions. They turned it over on the other two drives.

Arizona took a 17-14 lead into the locker room on Kyler Murray‘s 5-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the half. The Cardinals had no timeouts left on Murray’s third touchdown run of the season, but the Chargers didn’t come close to tackling the quarterback before he reached the end zone.

Murray returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He has six carries for 38 yards and has completed 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception. James Conner lost a fumble for the Cardinals’ other giveaway of the half.

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Murray and has two receptions for 54 yards.

The Cardinals outgained the Chargers 226 to 156 in the first half.

Justin Herbert began the day 2-of-6 for 19 yards but now is 14-of-19 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Carter and Keenan Allen scored on passes from Herbert.

The Chargers have only 23 rushing yards with Austin Ekeler getting two carries for 5 yards. Herbert is their leading rusher with three carries for 15 yards.