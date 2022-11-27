Lamar Jackson responds to social-media critic with vulgar tweet

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2022, 6:47 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an active presence on social media. And he’s not afraid to mix it up, when he believes he needs to.

Still, at times, discretion and restraint should be exercised.

Jackson responded with a vulgar tweet to a fan who argued that Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars shouldn’t have come down to a 67-yard field goal attempt by Justin Tucker, and that the Ravens should “let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

We won’t quote Lamar’s response. It can be seen here, in a tweet that has (as of this posting) not yet been deleted. (If it is deleted, it can be seen here.)

It probably should be deleted. Obviously, he’s upset about the criticism. The challenge for public figures when dealing with social media is to have thicker skin — or to just stay off of it.

Permalink 57 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

57 responses to “Lamar Jackson responds to social-media critic with vulgar tweet

  2. All Ravens defeats have had them with 4q leads. Defence is the main issue. Couldn’t get 4th down stops on last drives.

  3. Mike, under what circumstance would Jackson feel it’s necessary to “mix it up” with a fan on social media? Jackson is physically gifted, but he is an idiot. The Ravens would be making a mistake to give this guy a Kyler Murray type deal. He is not a championship QB.

  4. What a class act! I can’t wait for the Steelers to dominate this over rated running back!

  5. Nah, that marshmallow soft guy was asking for it. Don’t lean in if you can’t handle the brushback.

  6. That tweet is street talk unbecoming of any professional being paid millions. Where’s your filter Lamar?

  11. The problem with the Baltimore Lames is they have no starting QB. When you have a clown wearing a QB Halloween costume who RUNS 14 TIMES, you are masking the stench of a lack of a pro-quality QB. This team is nothing but a gimmick and the NFL has discovered it is also a paper tiger with a fake QB whose IQ matches his jersey number. He is a running back pure and simple.

  14. I remember when guys like Montana, Elway, and Marino used to tweet the same thing at critics and nobody cared!!!….

  19. Lamar Jackson is not only a dumb fool, but judging by his grasp of English spelling and grammar, he’s clearly a kindergarten dropout.

  20. I’m a Bengals fan, but give him a break. He just came off of a very tough loss and emotions run high in these games.

  21. Poor little Lamar got his little feelings hurt and responsed with the same eloquence, class, and intelligence that he is known for. Oh wait! He responded like a foul mouthed punk.

  23. Hilarious, many Lamar critics are teams he torched. Lamar entertaining, fun to watch and around good guy. Carrying this Ravens teams. Mike McDonald defense has been the let down.

  25. To see him held in higher regard than Joe Burrow is funny. To see the Ravens held in so much higher regard than Cincinnati is even funnier. Bengals are built for the long haul and the Ravens need Lamar to get out of the trouble he creates week in and out. Bengals have a tough second half defense and the Ravens, well, clearly do not. Please sign Lamar to a long term deal.

  26. Unfortunately for him the browns already have a QB. That’s the only team I could see giving this poor example of a leader a new contract. No QB in this league considered to be elite would ever post something like that. I also remember a time when the owners would never sign a guy like this. Like it or not you are a role model, they teach you that in rookie training. Most people embrace it….clearly you aren’t in the “most” category. Should be immediately suspended for a game. $10,000 fine as well.

  27. So his go to move after games is to get on twitter? Shows how out of touch with the position he is. Criticism comes with your best games, was he expecting praise after losing to the Jags?

  30. Lamar and Edgerin James are two different people with two different careers but Edgerin James’s hall of fame speech should be watched by anyone that has something to say about how Lamar communicates or presents himself.

  31. There needs to be a study on the direct connection between a phone keypad and the thoughts inside a person’s head.
    It’s genius that we now have the power to instantly transmit our unfiltered thoughts as soon as we think of them.

  34. nydre4 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:14 pm
    I remember when guys like Montana, Elway, and Marino used to tweet the same thing at critics and nobody cared!!!….
    ———————————
    Now guess which one retired 7, 8 and 12 years before Twitter was a company. Yup, a lot of tweeting.

  36. Maybe take a break from social media and focus your attention on improving your play? Maybe accept the fact that you win as a team and lose as a team? Maybe don’t get drawn into a social media war of words (or what you apparently believe are cognitive thoughts)? Maybe…just maybe….behave like an adult? Or are those all things you’ll start to do AFTER you sucker the Ravens into giving you guaranteed money? Like learning to throw?

  38. Let’s face it, LJ8’s maturity and judgement is simply not there. Mahomes, Brady, or for that matter, no other NFL QB that considers themselves a leader would say such a thing.

    Setting that aside, the defense and Lamar’s inconsistent accuracy lost this game. On the defensive side, Peters has become a liability and Queen simply cannot tackle despite his physical ability. Thank God for Smith, he can tackle, has great instincts, and excellent judgement.

    Lamar’s ability cannot be denied and is likely the most dominant football player this side of Mahomes. But as a QB, you have to have accuracy on the intermediate and deep passes. Otherwise, the opposition stacks the box. I’m afraid Baltimore will simply tag Jackson next year and let him walk after that, unless a team is willing to give up two #1s.

  39. One of the many reasons that you need an agent. Hopefully he has an accountant to watch his millions slip away.

  42. TheTruth says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:32 pm
    nydre4 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:14 pm
    I remember when guys like Montana, Elway, and Marino used to tweet the same thing at critics and nobody cared!!!….
    ———————————
    Now guess which one retired 7, 8 and 12 years before Twitter was a company. Yup, a lot of tweeting.

    ——————

    Wow…..

  43. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 7:03 pm
    That tweet is street talk unbecoming of any professional being paid millions. Where’s your filter Lamar?
    —————-
    100% true. I would add it’s language no one should use.
    Shouldn’t these guys have a PR guy managing their twitter and instagram

  45. Are we sure this young man really has a college degree? Man what a punk. He fits in very well with Harbugh the biggest whiner in the history of the NFL.

  46. What makes the tweet so incredibly stupid is that the Ravens currently have Jackson on a rookie contract and have built least talented offense in the NFL. I could see maybe if paying Lamar meant losing some 49ers level weapons but who else are you going to pay on this Roster? DeSean Jackson? Kenyan Drake? Seriously no one does more with less. This is a 3 win team with an average QB.

  48. Good to see that Lame-Arm has grown up after 4-5 yrs in the league. Seems intellectually adept as being his own agent, too. Yikes.

  49. If I had a time machine, I’d go back and give guys like Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin a twitter account.

  51. Certainly a moment of immaturity. When you have everything to lose, it never does any good to engage in an argument with someone who has nothing to lose.

  55. In this day and age, with all the wokeness anyone who was white would be fired, suspended, fined etc. I bet you the NFL doesn’t have the balls to do anything to this classless, unprofessional individual. I wonder why that is.

  57. Hey Lamar, you are a running back. We all know this, if you want to come down on me bring it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.