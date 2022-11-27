Lamar Jackson responds to social-media critic with vulgar tweet

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an active presence on social media. And he’s not afraid to mix it up, when he believes he needs to.

Still, at times, discretion and restraint should be exercised.

Jackson responded with a vulgar tweet to a fan who argued that Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars shouldn’t have come down to a 67-yard field goal attempt by Justin Tucker, and that the Ravens should “let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

We won’t quote Lamar’s response. It can be seen here, in a tweet that has (as of this posting) not yet been deleted. (If it is deleted, it can be seen here.)

It probably should be deleted. Obviously, he’s upset about the criticism. The challenge for public figures when dealing with social media is to have thicker skin — or to just stay off of it.