Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields getting better, couldn’t protect himself today

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2022, 6:54 PM EST
NFL: NOV 27 Bears at Jets
Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not play in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets because of a left shoulder injury, but the Bears aren’t ready to make any determination about his availability against the Packers in Week 13.

After the loss, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the call will come down to “his strength” because Fields was not strong enough to do what was necessary to play this week.

“We think that he’s getting better every single day,” Eberflus said, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “He felt better every single day. At gametime today he wasn’t ready to perform and protect himself. I suspect we’ll see where it goes.”

Trevor Siemian got the start in place of Fields on Sunday despite suffering an oblique injury in pregame warmups.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields getting better, couldn’t protect himself today

  2. It’s the Bears defense that can’t protect themselves. What a disaster that group is. Hard to see the Bears sniffing the playoffs until at least 2024. They need new starters at all but 2 or 3 positions on both sides of the ball and much better depth everywhere. And if they miss on what looks like will be a very high draft pick, the rebuild will take even longer.

  3. He’s your future. You don’t send him out there injured when this season isn’t going anywhere.

  4. Hope he can play next week against Packers. If not, cool, rest him, Bears aren’t going anywhere this year so shut him down if needed

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.