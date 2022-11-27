Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields getting better, couldn’t protect himself today

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not play in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets because of a left shoulder injury, but the Bears aren’t ready to make any determination about his availability against the Packers in Week 13.

After the loss, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the call will come down to “his strength” because Fields was not strong enough to do what was necessary to play this week.

“We think that he’s getting better every single day,” Eberflus said, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “He felt better every single day. At gametime today he wasn’t ready to perform and protect himself. I suspect we’ll see where it goes.”

Trevor Siemian got the start in place of Fields on Sunday despite suffering an oblique injury in pregame warmups.