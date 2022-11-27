Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. created a stir on a plane from Miami to L.A. on Sunday morning, resulting in the plane being emptied and the flight being delayed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a statement regarding the situation.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight,” the statement reads, via NFL Media. “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Beckham apparently won’t face any charges arising from the incident.

He’s due to visit the Giants, Cowboys, and Bills as he tries to decide on his next team.