Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2022, 3:37 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. created a stir on a plane from Miami to L.A. on Sunday morning, resulting in the plane being emptied and the flight being delayed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a statement regarding the situation.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight,” the statement reads, via NFL Media. “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Beckham apparently won’t face any charges arising from the incident.

He’s due to visit the Giants, Cowboys, and Bills as he tries to decide on his next team.

29 responses to “Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident

  5. Its not that hard. Follow the directions of the flight crew. Instead, he makes it hard for everyone, including himself.

  8. When OBJ takes a commercial flight, does the pilot announce:”Attention passengers, we have a diva on board. He may sleep his high off, or he may cause this flight to be delayed.”?

  9. “The aircraft was deplaned”

    So if I’m reading/interpreting this correctly, all of the passengers had to get off the plane and wait who knows how long before finally re-boarding and sitting through a five hour flight because of this idiot likely getting bombed out of his mind at an airport bar before the flight.

    This is an example of why I hate air travel. I enjoy the flight and the absurdly ridiculous/cool reality of a thin metal tube screaming through the air at 550mph still amazes me.

    But dealing with the security theatre, the waiting, the delays and the utter selfishness and general inconsiderate nature of at least a few people on every flight makes me dread air travel every time. It’s 2022, I want the jetpacks and hover cycles we were promised.

  13. Not surprised one bit. This guy has been a head case from day one. So of course Jerry will overpay for him.

  14. No charges filed? Why? Assuming he wasn’t really ill, he can refuse to put on his seatbelt, cause emergency responders to waste their precious time dealing with him, inconvenience everyone on the plane who has to disembark, and delay the flight… all with no consequence? How ridiculous and unfair to those who abide by the rules. I’m so happy my Vikings are uninterested in letting him come in and pollute their team-first-and-foremost mindset.

  17. mackcarrington says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:03 pm
    When OBJ takes a commercial flight, does the pilot announce:”Attention passengers, we have a diva on board. He may sleep his high off, or he may cause this flight to be delayed.”?

    —————————-

    You have the diva part right, but I dont think he was high. I think he was faking not waking because he was trying to duck having to follow their instructions. Which is really worse, there should be charges for something like this. Or a nice little ban from commercial air travel.

  20. Yo, people wait long enough to get on these horrible flights. Don’t compel them to deplane!

  22. His biggest problem right now is he does not have a team invested in supervising & covering over his erratic behavior. Like other players like him, he needs to have handlers or things like this start to crop up in the news. This is normal behavior for him, & teams know that. Sadly I don’t think this impacts whether he signs, perhaps just who he signs with.

  23. hippstuff says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    No charges filed? Why? Assuming he wasn’t really ill, he can refuse to put on his seatbelt, cause emergency responders to waste their precious time dealing with him, inconvenience everyone on the plane who has to disembark, and delay the flight… all with no consequence? How ridiculous and unfair to those who abide by the rules. I’m so happy my Vikings are uninterested in letting him come in and pollute their team-first-and-foremost mindset.

    260Rate This

    

    Goodell. If the Pats were set to sign this guy, charges would be filed.

  27. Reminds me of the scene in the movie AIRPLANE where people were on line to calm the passenger…but in this scene people were just trying to wake him up.

  28. kevines255 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    Clearly everyone has forgotten he helped a team win a SB just last year. Quite a bum, huh?
    
    And THIS is why he’ll get signed by someone: he’s still got elite level talent, or at least the potential of that elite level talent. Until it’s proven that he can’t do it on the field, he’ll be given chances. Because for most teams it’s ALL about winning Super Bowls and anyone who helps them get closer to that will be given chances…despite the whining by armchair GMs across the land.

  29. touchback6 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:40 pm

    hippstuff says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    No charges filed? Why?
    

    Goodell. If the Pats were set to sign this guy, charges would be filed.
    

    Let’s keep things in perspective. It’s not like he was convicted of murdering someone and suspected of killing two others for spilling a drink.

