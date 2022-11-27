Mike Evans reaches 10,000 receiving yards; Bucs lead Browns 17-10

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has reached a significant milestone.

With his 28-yard catch in the third quarter, Evans has now reached 10,000 receiving yards in his career.

Evans, the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft, has reached at least 1,000 yards in each of his first eight seasons and is on pace to do the same in 2022. He’s become just the sixth player in league history to record at least 10,000 receiving yards and at least 75 touchdowns in his first nine years — joining Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, and Jerry Rice.

Evans has two catches for 31 yards so far in Sunday’s matchup against Cleveland.

The Buccaneers were able to get into the end zone to cap their second possession of the third quarter. Tight end Ko Kieft caught a 5-yard pass from Tom Brady to make the score 17-10.