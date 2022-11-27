Mike Purcell, Russell Wilson downplay exchange, saying Purcell was trying to provide “spark”

Getty Images

Broncos teammates Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell said after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers that their is no dissension between them.

Running off the field in the fourth quarter, Purcell was caught making a beeline to Wilson and yelling at the quarterback. It did not appear friendly.

Wilson, though, said the defensive lineman simply told him, “Let’s f—ing go.”

“Mike and I are on the same page,” Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “He came off after we kicked the field goal, and he was pissed off. He said we’ve got to f—ing go. I agreed. . . . There’s no animosity. We’ve got to win.”

Purcell said he was trying to provide a “spark” when he approached Wilson.

“We are in this together. Period,” Purcell said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com.

Entering this week, the Broncos had allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL this season but had scored the fewest. They lost to the Panthers 23-10.