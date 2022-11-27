Mike Purcell, Russell Wilson downplay exchange, saying Purcell was trying to provide “spark”

Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers
Broncos teammates Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell said after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers that their is no dissension between them.

Running off the field in the fourth quarter, Purcell was caught making a beeline to Wilson and yelling at the quarterback. It did not appear friendly.

Wilson, though, said the defensive lineman simply told him, “Let’s f—ing go.”

“Mike and I are on the same page,” Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “He came off after we kicked the field goal, and he was pissed off. He said we’ve got to f—ing go. I agreed. . . . There’s no animosity. We’ve got to win.”

Purcell said he was trying to provide a “spark” when he approached Wilson.

“We are in this together. Period,” Purcell said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com.

Entering this week, the Broncos had allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL this season but had scored the fewest. They lost to the Panthers 23-10.

12 responses to “Mike Purcell, Russell Wilson downplay exchange, saying Purcell was trying to provide “spark”

  1. Russell is losing the locker room.

    Time for Hackett to show Walmart ownership that he can make a difficult decision – bench Russ!

  4. They need to cut Purcell.

    You can’t have a defensive hack addressing the first team HOF QB without going throuigh the proper channels.

  5. How could anyone feel like they can confront the boy-king? This is Russ’ team to ride so get off if you can’t accept all the blame for his poor play.

  7. Damn that was ugly. Wilson has the worst contract in NFL history. Why did they sign him like that before he EVER took one snap from them?? And he didnt play the pre-season.

  8. Green Bay could have hired Evero to be their Defensive Coordinator but went with proven failure Barry. One of several bad decisions during the off-season that sent the car out onto the track this year with three flat tires.

  9. You have to wonder what’s wrong with Denver. Maybe it’s coaching. Maybe Russ Isnt in the playbook. Something doesn’t add up.

  11. Put Pete Caroll in the hall of fame today for finding a way to even be competitive with Russell Wilson. Put the Seahawks GM in there too for pulling off the most lopsided trade in NFL history.

  12. The Broncos are a disaster, with no logical reason to believe that it can change in the next 7 years. I find that delightfully hilarious.

