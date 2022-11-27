Mike White puts Jets up 7-0, Trevor Siemian starts for Bears

Getty Images

The Jets came out throwing with Mike White on Sunday and it paid off with an early lead.

White hit Garrett Wilson for an eight-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard opening drive against the Bears. White completed 6-of-7 passes for 69 yards to stake the Jets to a 7-0 lead.

White is starting in place of Zach Wilson, who was benched by Jets head coach Robert Saleh after last week’s poor game against the Patriots.

The Bears are also starting a backup on Sunday. Justin Fields is out with a left shoulder injury and the team was planning to start Trevor Siemian until Siemian hurt his oblique in warmups on Sunday.

The Bears said it would be Nathan Peterman starting before reversing course to a game-time decision just before kickoff. Siemian wound up getting the start when the Bears got the ball after the Jets’ score.