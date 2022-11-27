Mike White throws three TDs, Jets roll past Bears 31-10

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s decision to change quarterbacks came up a winner on Sunday.

Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns after being bumped up the depth chart in the wake of the Jets failing to score a touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Zach Wilson looked lost for most of that game, but White was comfortable and effective as the Jets routed the Bears 31-10 at a rainy MetLife Stadium.

The Jets opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Garrett Wilson, but the Bears scored the next 10 points to move into the lead. Wilson would bust loose for a 54-yard touchdown after another catch, however, and the Jets dominated for the rest of the afternoon.

Elijah Moore also caught a touchdown as the two wideouts who went vocal with complaints about the offense in recent weeks made big contributions to the win. The Jets also got 14 carries for 69 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards from rookie running back Zonovan Knight. Knight saw his first extensive playing time of the year with James Robinson inactive and Michael Carter leaving with an ankle injury and he made the most of it.

The Jets are now 7-4 and they will head to Minnesota next weekend. White will presumably be getting the start in that game as well.

It’s less clear what path the Bears will take at quarterback. After some pregame confusion, Trevor Siemian started on Sunday with Justin Fields sidelined by a left shoulder injury and he went 14-of-25 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also being sacked twice.

The Bears will host the Packers next weekend and falling to 3-9 might make them less likely to take any risk with Fields’ injury next week or for the rest of the season.