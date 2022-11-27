Mike White throws three TDs, Jets roll past Bears 31-10

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2022, 4:14 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s decision to change quarterbacks came up a winner on Sunday.

Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns after being bumped up the depth chart in the wake of the Jets failing to score a touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Zach Wilson looked lost for most of that game, but White was comfortable and effective as the Jets routed the Bears 31-10 at a rainy MetLife Stadium.

The Jets opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Garrett Wilson, but the Bears scored the next 10 points to move into the lead. Wilson would bust loose for a 54-yard touchdown after another catch, however, and the Jets dominated for the rest of the afternoon.

Elijah Moore also caught a touchdown as the two wideouts who went vocal with complaints about the offense in recent weeks made big contributions to the win. The Jets also got 14 carries for 69 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards from rookie running back Zonovan Knight. Knight saw his first extensive playing time of the year with James Robinson inactive and Michael Carter leaving with an ankle injury and he made the most of it.

The Jets are now 7-4 and they will head to Minnesota next weekend. White will presumably be getting the start in that game as well.

It’s less clear what path the Bears will take at quarterback. After some pregame confusion, Trevor Siemian started on Sunday with Justin Fields sidelined by a left shoulder injury and he went 14-of-25 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also being sacked twice.

The Bears will host the Packers next weekend and falling to 3-9 might make them less likely to take any risk with Fields’ injury next week or for the rest of the season.

20 responses to "Mike White throws three TDs, Jets roll past Bears 31-10

  1. Today was a good look at how dangerous this Jets team can be with simply competent QB play.

    Mike White executed their offense at a higher level than I’ve seen from Zach Wilson all season.

  2. If White can play this well next week, we may have the missing piece.

    Even better, the Patriots remain in last place in the AFC East where they will finish the season and for dessert, they play Buffalo on Thursday.

  4. What the Bears do at QB is now immaterial. Their defense is so toothless that they made a guy making his first start in God knows how long look like an All-Pro. Their offense is now injury riddled at all skill positions and their offensive line was offensive before hand. If they actually put Peterman in the starting lineup, they might have been legitimately accused of tanking.
    This team is going nowhere’s fast, and is at least three years from being watchable again considering the rebuild needed (O-line, WR corp, D-line, linebacker corp, Secondary)

  5. Exciting day for Mike white but bears defense vs Patriots defense are not even close so just keep that in mind.

  6. Great team win by the jets. Total beatdown no way in hell Wilson starts the rest of the year. You have to stick withWhite even if he struggles a little bit. Wilson is done.

  7. May as well sit Claypool the rest of the season too. They traded away their other starting caliber players. I know, I know so much cap space next year tho!

  8. LilPorkyPie says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:27 pm
    Exciting day for Mike white but bears defense vs Patriots defense are not even close so just keep that in mind.
    With noodle arm Jones, the Patriots can’t score anyway. They will be looking up at the Jets at least until their first game next season.

  9. Gotta say I feel for poor BB. Yet another week looking up from the AFC East cellar and now having to face the Bills.

    Hopefully Mr. Kraft isn’t watching all this, right???

  10. SenorUgati says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:19 pm
    If White can play this well next week, we may have the missing piece.
    Better look a little harder, you have a hell of a lot more than one missing piece!

  12. Mike white did this to the bengals last year then fell off a cliff. I wouldn’t hold too much hope that this wasn’t another flash in the pan, granted Wilson can’t even be a flash in the pan

  15. Jets get a win and all these posts about the Pats. In your head much?
    No. It’s just very enjoyable seeing them fade from view.

  16. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:50 pm
    Jets get a win and all these posts about the Pats. In your head much?
    No. It’s just very enjoyable seeing them fade from view.

    Fade by one whole game ?

  17. @nytro

    Why do you feel sorry for first ballot HOFer Belichick? Sure he has lost his fastball, but the Pats are the only team in the AFC East that have won anything in the last five decades; the Pats are on the short list of NFL teams you least need to feel sorry for, no matter their current shortcomings.

  18. SenorUgati says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:19 pm
    If White can play this well next week, we may have the missing piece.

    Even better, the Patriots remain in last place in the AFC East where they will finish the season and for dessert, they play Buffalo on Thursday.

    Last week really stung I see.

  20. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:50 pm
    Jets get a win and all these posts about the Pats. In your head much?
    No. It’s just very enjoyable seeing them fade from view.

    Whatever, but still its true that the Jets get a win against an NFC team and your first thought was about the Patriots. So definitely in your head much.

