NFL 2022 Week 12 early inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
It looked for part of this week like the Bengals would be getting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back from his hip injury, but things did not wind up playing out that way. A report on Saturday indicated Chase would be inactive against the Titans and the Bengals confirmed it on Sunday morning.
It’s the fourth straight missed game for Chase. He’ll try to get back on the field for next Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs.
Bengals at Titans
Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, P Kevin Huber, DT Josh Tupou, T D’Ante Smith., OL Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter
Titans: C Ben Jones, DL Denico Autry, K Randy Bullock, DL Larrell Murchison, DL Naquan Jones, LB Joe Schobert, CB Terrance Mitchell
Ravens at Jaguars
Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, RB Mike Davis, LB Josh Bynes, TE Charlie Kolar, LB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely, T Ronnie Stanley
Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Darrell Henderson, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tre Herndon, LB De’Shaan Dixon
Broncos at Panthers
Broncos: WR KJ Hamler, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB K’Waun Williams, S Anthony Harris, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Jonathan Harris
Panthers: QB PJ Walker, S Juston Burris, S Myles Hartsfield, TE Giovanni Ricci, LB Cory Littleton, T Larnel Coleman, DT Matt Ioannidis
Bears at Jets
Bears: QB Justin Fields, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, WR N'Keal Harry, OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, LB Sterling Weatherford
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, DL Sheldon Rankins, S Tony Adams, WR Jeff Smith, TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Bryce Hall
Falcons at Commanders
Falcons: DL Jalen Dalton, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Frank Darby
Commanders: LB De’Jon Harris, WR Dax Milne, OL Chris Paul, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Chase Young
Texans at Dolphins
Texans: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Derek Stingley Jr., LB Garret Wallow, OL Austin Deculus, DL Thomas Booker
Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene
Buccaneers at Browns
Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage, S Nolan Turner, G Luke Goedeke
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton, DE Chase Winovich, DT Tommy Togiai