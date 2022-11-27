NFL 2022 Week 12 early inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

It looked for part of this week like the Bengals would be getting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back from his hip injury, but things did not wind up playing out that way. A report on Saturday indicated Chase would be inactive against the Titans and the Bengals confirmed it on Sunday morning.

It’s the fourth straight missed game for Chase. He’ll try to get back on the field for next Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs.

Bengals at Titans

Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, P Kevin Huber, DT Josh Tupou, T D’Ante Smith., OL Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter

Titans: C Ben Jones, DL Denico Autry, K Randy Bullock, DL Larrell Murchison, DL Naquan Jones, LB Joe Schobert, CB Terrance Mitchell

Ravens at Jaguars

Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, RB Mike Davis, LB Josh Bynes, TE Charlie Kolar, LB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely, T Ronnie Stanley

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Darrell Henderson, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tre Herndon, LB De’Shaan Dixon

Broncos at Panthers

Broncos: WR KJ Hamler, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB K’Waun Williams, S Anthony Harris, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Jonathan Harris

Panthers: QB PJ Walker, S Juston Burris, S Myles Hartsfield, TE Giovanni Ricci, LB Cory Littleton, T Larnel Coleman, DT Matt Ioannidis

Bears at Jets

Bears: QB Justin Fields, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, WR N'Keal Harry, OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, LB Sterling Weatherford

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, DL Sheldon Rankins, S Tony Adams, WR Jeff Smith, TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Bryce Hall

Falcons at Commanders

Falcons: DL Jalen Dalton, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Frank Darby

Commanders: LB De’Jon Harris, WR Dax Milne, OL Chris Paul, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Chase Young

Texans at Dolphins

Texans: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Derek Stingley Jr., LB Garret Wallow, OL Austin Deculus, DL Thomas Booker

Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene

Buccaneers at Browns

Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage, S Nolan Turner, G Luke Goedeke

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton, DE Chase Winovich, DT Tommy Togiai