Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawyer issues statement regarding airplane incident

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2022, 7:06 PM EST
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a way of making news even when he isn’t trying to. He apparently wasn’t trying to make news on Sunday morning. He did anyway.

He had to leave a flight from Miami to L.A., allegedly after refusing to fasten his seat belt. Miami-Dade police issued a statement on the situation. Beckham’s later, Daniel Davilier, has issued a statement on Beckham’s behalf.

“Earlier today, Odell Beckham Jr boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems,” the statement reads. “The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off. Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head, which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken[ed] and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked. He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane.

“The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him.

“That incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Beckham faces no charges. But he has every right to offer his take on the events, given the negative implication of the airline’s version.

The situation unfolded on an American Airlines flight. Chances are he’ll consider taking Delta when he starts his free-agent tour later this week.

27 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawyer issues statement regarding airplane incident

  1. I’m a flight attendant and didn’t take a week of leave for all of the COVID shenanigans. None of that makes any sense the amount of money, time and effort wasted when you have to return to gate and fully deplane to get one person off is ludicrous.

    Absolutely no way that lawyer’s statement is what happened. An effort by every single flight attendant on the plane had to be made and he had to be obviously intoxicated and no compliant for them to escalate to that.

  2. This guy is a self-obsessed average talent receiver. I am glad the Steelers are not considering to add him to our roster.

  5. Lawyer speak to cover OBJ’s bender. Check the cell phone recordings from other passengers. Check receipts at the bar. We know what’s true.

  7. Yeah, the flight crew purposely delayed a flight two hours for all those passengers when a simple solution was readily available from a compliant OBJ.

    Not like this is perfectly in character for him or anything.

  8. If the guy gets paid so much money, why isn’t he flying private? Just saying. You can’t blow through your money that fast can you?

  11. A look behind the scenes for non airline people.
    For this scenario to take place; every single flight attendant in the cabin has to be in agreement he’s noncompliant and made an effort to gain compliance.

    You then call the Captain; being the situation to him, they Captain then makes the decision and calls system ops. Operations then pulls that gate for you, which now means the gate agent has to come back and can’t work their next scheduled flight.

    You are met by your airline security supervisor who will then come on the plane after hearing the situation and try and gain compliance.

    If they can’t get compliance, then the entire plane has to be emptied and this person has to be removed. This takes a minimum of an hour, you’ve burned fuel, you’ve taken up a gate that now another plane needed to access the airport. New paperwork is needed, new numbers needed to be given for system ops.

    Pilots can go illegal, flight attendants can go illegal and customers can miss connections.

    Most of all the average traveler doesn’t understand how productive aircrafts are. Planes can go 5 straight days easily without anything more than the time it takes for customers to get on and off.

    A single delay of an hour and half can have a domino effect of easily making 2-3 days of future flights delayed.

    This just doesn’t happen over a misunderstandings

  12. For anyone who believes this lawyer’s version of this “story”..I I have some beachfront property for sale in Arizona if your interested in a bargain.

  13. I talked to him, he was flat out exhausted (as a lot of people are traveling all the time). He was dosing in and out once he finally got seated. He complied with officers. He’s sorry for not putting his seat belt on before dosing off. He’s sorry for any disruptions he caused other passengers

  14. I’d like to think that this episode will finally spell the end of the Beckham drama of where he’s going to sign.

  15. OK lawyer guy…as others have stated. This does not happen without trouble. They do not want to lose money just because some dude “fell asleep”. Fly private baller. Then you can sleep or pass out or whatever your lawyer wants to call it.

  17. OBJ has to fly economy because he put everything into crypto. Wonder how much he lost in the FTX implosion.

  19. Um, i really don think this happened that way Mr Lawyer but good try. No way they make EVERYBODY get off the plane unless some really bad person is not bieng very civil.

  20. OBJ’s lawyer either got lied to by OBJ about what happened or the lawyer is lying. I bet OBJ made an ass of himself and the flight attendant was forced to take action.

  23. So who wants a troubled, aged, average, malcontent Wide Receiver? It will take him at least a couple of weeks to learn the play book. He will probably be ready for the playoffs. Then he’ll completely disrupt the team chemistry when he doesn’t get the ball enough. And then his father will start writing op/ed pieces about how his son isn’t getting the chances he so richly deserves (you know, since he’ll have been there a month by then). I’m not as football smart as the people that actually get paid to be football smart, but I simply don’t see enough upside to signing this sideshow.

  24. Here’s what I think actually happened ..
    Flight attendant;sir you will have to take that blanket off your head until after take off……. Beckham; say y’all need to hurry up and get this plane off the ground and you need to quit disturbing my peace…….attendant; sir FAA regulations says every passenger must have their seat belts buckle prior to take off and I can’t see yours if you have that blanket over your head…….Beckham: do what you gotta do witch…

  25. If the New York Giants sign him they will have erased everything they have accomplished so far this year which is nothing ,so nothing from nothing leaves something !

    If they sign him it’s because they basically have Slayton and nobody else. I still think they’ll need more than him (and Slayton) but if he’s making other players better, then it’s worth it.

  27. Read the Miami police report. They could not wake him up and they worried about his health on a five hour flight. He refused to leave the plane until the police asked him. Either he was drunk or he was jacking with the crew until it got serious and police got involved.

