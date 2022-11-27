Odell Beckham’s free-agency tour starts Thursday

Getty Images

Thursday is the first day of December. It also will be the first day of the Odell Beckham, Jr. free-agency tour.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Beckham will officially visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday. He’ll then visit the Cowboys on Monday, December 5. He’ll go see the Bills after that.

It’s a slight change to his prior itinerary of Giants, Bills, Cowboys. And Rapoport notes that other visits could occur.

At some point, Beckham will need to make a decision. Once he picks a team, when will he be ready to go? And when will he be ready to make a major contribution?

He tore an ACL in the middle of February, the same one he tore 16 months earlier. He needs to be healthy, and then he needs to get into game shape. And it needs to get rolling soon, if he’s going to be a difference maker when the postseason rolls around.