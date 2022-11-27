Report: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane from Miami to L.A.

USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest stories in the NFL currently relates to next team with which receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign. He has made some unrelated news on Sunday, four days before his first free-agency visit.

Via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beckham was kicked off a plane in Miami. The flight was heading for L.A. Beckham was allegedly “in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt.”

Beckham allegedly refused to leave the plane. His refusal forced the plane to be emptied and the flight to be delayed.

Earlier today, Beckham tweeted, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.” He later tweeted, “I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP.”

The situation likely won’t impact the interest in Beckham. And his tweets suggest that, as usual, there are two sides to every story.