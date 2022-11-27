Report: X-rays negative for Tristan Wirfs

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Browns was a painful one for the Buccaneers and one of their top offensive linemen is feeling some pain of his own on Sunday.

The Buccaneers saw right tackle Tristan Wirfs leave Sunday’s game on a cart after he injured his left leg in overtime, but the initial reports about his condition are not as negative as one might fear given that turn of events.

Reporters in the Bucs locker room saw Wirfs walking around with a boot on his left foot after showering and changing out of his uniform without any assistance. Head coach Todd Bowles said that he had no word on the severity of the injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays were negative.

There will be more tests to come for Wirfs, so it’s unclear when the Bucs might have a chance to plug him back into the lineup.