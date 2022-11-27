Sam Darnold, Panthers beat Broncos 23-10

Posted by Charean Williams on November 27, 2022, 4:23 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers
The Broncos entered Sunday having allowed the third-fewest points this season. They entered with the worst-scoring offense.

It didn’t get any better against the Panthers.

At one point, defensive lineman Mike Purcell ran off the field and up to Russell Wilson on the sideline yelling.

The Broncos scored a late fourth quarter touchdown and recovered the onside kick, but it didn’t amount to anything more than another loss. The Panthers won 23-10 in Sam Darnold‘s first start of the season.

The Panthers improved to 4-8, while the Broncos fell to 3-8.

The Broncos had 246 yards, with Wilson going 19-of-35 for 142 yards and a touchdown, which came with 3:19 left on a 1-yard pass to Brandon Johnson. Wilson also lost a fumble. The Broncos were playing without injured receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

Courtland Sutton had six catches for 75 yards to the lead the team.

Darnold went 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown, and D'Onta Foreman rushed for 113 yards on 24 carries. DJ Moore caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

7 responses to “Sam Darnold, Panthers beat Broncos 23-10

  4. Another solid performance by first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson wasted by inferior teammates and game plans.

  5. Tom Brady says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:53 am
    The better QBs will win, so:

    Vikes over Pats
    Panthers over Broncos
    Colts over Steelers

    ——–

    2/2 going into MNF

  7. As a Broncos fan I have to say, with no exaggeration, that nearly any starting college QB could do better than this.

