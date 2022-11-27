Sam Darnold, Panthers beat Broncos 23-10

Getty Images

The Broncos entered Sunday having allowed the third-fewest points this season. They entered with the worst-scoring offense.

It didn’t get any better against the Panthers.

At one point, defensive lineman Mike Purcell ran off the field and up to Russell Wilson on the sideline yelling.

The Broncos scored a late fourth quarter touchdown and recovered the onside kick, but it didn’t amount to anything more than another loss. The Panthers won 23-10 in Sam Darnold‘s first start of the season.

The Panthers improved to 4-8, while the Broncos fell to 3-8.

The Broncos had 246 yards, with Wilson going 19-of-35 for 142 yards and a touchdown, which came with 3:19 left on a 1-yard pass to Brandon Johnson. Wilson also lost a fumble. The Broncos were playing without injured receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

Courtland Sutton had six catches for 75 yards to the lead the team.

Darnold went 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown, and D'Onta Foreman rushed for 113 yards on 24 carries. DJ Moore caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.