Sean Taylor died 15 years ago today

Washington safety Sean Taylor was getting better every day, as a player and as a man. Only 24 years old and on path for a Hall of Fame career, Taylor was shot during a home invasion in Miami. He died 15 years ago today.

The Commanders will honor him today. They have honored him, and rightfully so, many times before today. They placed him in the Ring of Honor in 2008. They retired his number 21 in 2021. Today, a memorial will be unveiled at FedEx Field.

Limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise, designed and inspired by his daughter, Jackie, will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to gun violence prevention initiatives.

Taylor would be 39 years old. While his playing career undoubtedly would be over by now, he would have contributed to the game for many of the 15 years that he has been gone. He showed more than enough in his first three seasons to create very real expectations that he’d finish his football journey in Canton.

It’s admirable that the Commanders continue to keep his memory alive, and that the team is utilizing the opportunity to raise money to minimize future incidents of gun violence leading to tragic, and permanent, outcomes.