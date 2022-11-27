Sunday Night Football: David Bakhtiari is active, but De’Vondre Campbell won’t play

Getty Images

The Packers and Eagles had no surprises on their inactive lists for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay will have left tackle David Bakhtiari. He was questionable with a knee injury but is active tonight.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who was doubtful with a knee injury, is inactive.

The Packers’ other inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), safety Johnathan Abram, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Packers have Justin Hollins active instead of Abram.

The Eagles had no players with injury designations this week.

Their inactives are quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, offensive guard Sua Opeta, running back Trey Sermon and offensive guard Josh Sills.