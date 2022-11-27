Sunday Night Football: Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Posted by Charean Williams on November 27, 2022, 11:38 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Packers lost Aaron Rodgers and yet another game as the Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a 40-33 win.

The Eagles improved to 10-1, while the Packers fell to 4-8.

Now unlikely to make the postseason, the Packers could see more of Jordan Love the rest of the season. They got a look in Sunday Night Football when Rodgers injured his oblique on a third quarter sack.

Love rallied the Packers, throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson on his third pass, and led them to a field goal. But it was too little, too late with the Packers unable to stop the Eagles from running up and down the field.

The Eagles had 500 total yards and scored on seven of 10 possessions, not counting the final drive to end it. They punted once, lost a fumble and had a drive end on downs.

It was an impressive offensive performance, or, from the Packers’ standpoint, an embarrassing defensive performance.

Jalen Hurts ran for a career-high 157 yards on 17 carries, and Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell contributed eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Behind a dominant offensive line, Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in completing 16 of 28 passes. A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins each had a touchdown reception.

Love finished 6-of-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown in leading the Packers to scores on both of his drives. Watson scored his sixth touchdown of the season.

Rodgers was 11-of-16 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He entered hurt and now is further injured.

Rodgers also reportedly has an avulsion fracture in his thumb. With the Packers all but out of the postseason race, Rodgers’ season could be finished.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

  2. I live in Australia, have to wake up early morning to watch NFL.

    I always make sure to watch Mahomes , Lamar and Jalen if schedules allow.

    They are so fun to watch. Jalen growth has been incredible. He’s franchise.

  4. If this season has taught us anything, it’s that Matt LaFleur is not NFL head coaching material. Without a HOF QB playing at an elite level, he is totally lost out there. And he didn’t have the guts to bench Rodgers for Love to try to save our season when Rodgers was clearly ineffective because of injury and/or just washed up.

  6. Jets and Eagles DB’s are allowed to get their hands on the receiver early uncalled more than any of the other teams in the league combined.

  8. Not an Eagles fan, but the post game Hurts gave was nothing but class. Take notes Rodgers. You’re not even close to his character….

  9. It should be the end of the Joe Barry era, and that has to be a good thing. All of the defensive failings aren’t on him, but many of them are. Jordan Love looked calm and confident and played well. Who knows what Rodgers will decide to do, and there are other tough decisions to be made on personnel, but the Packers should be able to make a strong rebound next year.

  11. The kid looked good. Love to Watson could be the new Favre to Sharpe or Rodgers to Adams. Stay tuned!!

  12. We’re witnessing the end of this Rodgers incarnation of the Packers.

    I don’t think he plays again for the Packers.

    Just my thoughts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.