Tee Higgins touchdown gives Bengals 20-13 fourth-quarter lead over Titans

The Titans have allowed 20 points for just the second time since Week Three.

With a pair of great catches, the Bengals have taken a 20-13 lead over the Titans early in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Trent Irwin made a terrific sideline catch, diving and keeping the ball off the ground to secure a first down at Tennessee’s 27-yard line. Though Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenged the catch, the ruling on the field stood as called.

That converted third-and-12.

On the next play, quarterback Joe Burrow connected with receiver Tee Higgins on a deep pass down the right side for a touchdown.

That gave Tennessee a 20-13 lead with the extra point.

Higgins leads the Bengals with five catches for 77 yards so far. Burrow is 19-of-34 for 225 yards with a touchdown.