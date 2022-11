Getty Images

It’s been a good day for the Dolphins, but they have had some concerning injuries.

Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the first half, and the Dolphins have ruled him out with a pectoral injury.

Brandon Shell has replaced Armstead.

The Dolphins saw running back Jeff Wilson Jr. leave for the training room after a 7-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. The team has not updated Wilson’s injury.

The Texans ruled out rookie linebacker Christian Harris with shoulder injury.