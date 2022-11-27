Titans take 10-3 lead over Bengals

Getty Images

In an unconventional way, Titans rookie receiver has scored his first touchdown.

But the score still counts and Tennessee has a 10-3 lead over Cincinnati in the second quarter.

The Titans and Bengals traded field goals on consecutive drives to make the score 3-3. On the first play of the ensuing possession, quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit running back Derrick Henry, who took the ball for a big gain all the way down the field.

But just before Henry could cross the goal line, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt forced him to fumble. The ball squirted into the end zone where Burks was Johnny on the Spot and fell on it for the first touchdown of his career.

The play ended up as a 69-yard reception for Henry with a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Henry now has 20 catches for 268 yards in 2022, both of which are career-highs.

Henry has managed just 12 yards on five carries to start the game, so getting him involved in the pass game is a good thing for Tennessee.