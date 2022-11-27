Travis Kelce touchdown gives Chiefs 7-0 lead over Rams

Getty Images

After defeating the Chargers last Sunday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that when Travis Kelce is matched up one-on-one with a defender, he’s throwing to the tight end.

That scenario came up in the first quarter of the Week 12 matchup with the Rams.

Mahomes did not miss.

The quarterback hit Kelce for a 39-yard touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter. Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey was covering Kelce one-on-one and Kelce was able to shake the defender to get open over the middle. From there, Kelce rammed his way between a few defenders to get in the end zone for his 12th touchdown of the season.

The Chiefs were able to overcome another muffed punt by Skyy Moore, with the defense stuffing the Rams on the extra possession.

Unlike the last matchup between these two teams, offense for the Rams will likely be hard to come by on Sunday. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins is starting and top two receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are both out due to injury.