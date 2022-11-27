Trevor Siemian was embarrassed by pregame oblique injury

Getty Images

While just about everyone expected Justin Fields to miss Sunday’s game against the Jets, there was some unexpected confusion about who would be starting at quarterback for the Bears.

The team announced that Trevor Siemian would not start after injuring his oblique while warming up for the game, but they then reversed course and said it would be a game-time decision between Siemian and Nathan Peterman. Siemian ended up getting the start and staked the Bears to a 10-7 lead with a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle, but the Jets would score 24 straight points for a 31-10 home win.

After the game, Siemian said he was “embarrassed” about suffering a non-contact injury in warmups given what many of his teammates go through to play on a weekly basis and that he took some medication in order to help him feel well enough to play.

Fields missed the game with a left shoulder injury and his outlook for Week 13 against the Packers is up in the air.