Tua Tagovailoa has 278 passing yards as Dolphins hold 30-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

It might be time for Tua Tagovailoa to take a seat.

Tagovailoa took an awkward sack near the end of the first half, with Maliek Collins bending the Dolphins quarterback backward. Tagovailoa stayed in to spike the ball before Jason Sanders ended the half with a 35-yard field goal.

Tagovailoa had a slight limp as he left the field for halftime with the Dolphins leading 30-0.

The Dolphins have dominated the overmatched Texans, outgaining them 287 yards to 32. They nearly had two defensive touchdowns.

Xavien Howard returned a Jordan Akins fumble 16 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown, and Andrew Van Ginkel had a 23-yard interception return to the Houston 3 to set up a Jeff Wilson touchdown run.

The Dolphins have had their way with the Texans.

Tagovailoa is 20-of-34 for 278 yards and a touchdown, the most passing yards for a Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino in a 1991 game. Jaylen Waddle has four catches for 80 yards, and Tyreek Hill five for 69.