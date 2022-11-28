Benny Snell’s 2-yard touchdown run hands Steelers the lead again

Getty Images

A game finally has broken out in Indianapolis.

It took the Steelers only 5 minutes, 21 seconds to answer the Colts and regain the lead, 24-17, with 9:55 remaining in Monday Night Football.

The Steelers had no points, 18 yards and no first downs in the third quarter.

They opened the fourth quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard drive, with Benny Snell ending it with a 2-yard touchdown run. Kenny Pickett bought time and found George Pickens for the 2-point conversion.

Pickett now is 19-of-27 for 168 yards.

Snell, who has replaced the injured Najee Harris, has nine carries for 50 yards.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore injured his shin on a goal line play in the Steelers’ drive. He is questionable to return.