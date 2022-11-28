Brian Robinson added “special moment” in locker room to big day on the field

Getty Images

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson had the biggest day of his brief NFL career on Sunday.

Robinson ran for a season-high 105 yards and scored his first career receiving touchdown on a first quarter pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. After the 19-13 win against the Falcons was in the books, Robinson addressed his teammates and said he “couldn’t be more thankful for everyone in this room” for showing him “unconditional love” after he was shot twice during a robbery attempt in August.

Robinson called it a “special moment” to share those feelings with the rest of the team and tackle Charles Leno said Robinson’s teammates share his warm feelings.

“He had a speech for us today. We’re so happy and so proud of him for what he’s gone through and the type of person he is,” Leno said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Football alone, we know he’s a good football player. But the person that he is, he’s an amazing person, an amazing human being. I love everything about him.”

The Commanders have a three-game winning streak going, so there’s been a lot to love about the turns that this season has taken but Robinson’s journey remains one of the most impressive ones.