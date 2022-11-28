Calais Campbell: To have the game in our hands as a defense, we expect to win that every time

Getty Images

The Ravens blew another two-possession, fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, falling to the Jaguars 28-27.

Baltimore was up 19-10 after Gus Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown early in the period. And then after allowing the Jaguars to take a 20-19 lead — in large part because of a bad kick return and an Edwards fumble — the club was up 27-20 with 2:02 left on the clock.

But Baltimore’s defense allowed Jacksonville to drive down the field for a touchdown and then allowed a successful two-point conversion to fall to 7-4 on the year.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell spent three seasons with Jacksonville before joining the Ravens in 2020 and after the game that the loss “definitely stings.”

“To have the game in our hands as a defense, we expect to win that every time,” Campbell said. “We didn’t get it done. We knew they were talented. They have a lot of playmakers, and they fought hard to make the plays to win the game.”

Campbell, who had a key late strip-sack, said he wasn’t sure exactly what gave the defense such problems on Jacksonville’s final drive. The Jaguars had third-and-21 after Campbell’s play. But they turned it into fourth-and-5 and converted.

“I know we had opportunities and we didn’t get them done,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to watch the tape. [It’s] hard to say in the moment. I just know that up front we’ve got to find a way to get our hands up on balls, make them uncomfortable and get off the field. Third-and-17 or whatever it was, we’ve got to find a way to win that. If we want to go to where we think we’re capable of going, that is something that has to get done.”

Campbell noted that the key is to move on from the loss and focus on beating Denver in Week 13.

“I know we’ve got some dogs in there,” Campbell said. “[We have] a lot of guys who play football at a high level, and so good teams don’t let these games beat you twice.

“I know we’re a good team; we just didn’t get it done today. Going forward, I’ve got all the confidence in my guys, and I know the same feelings are all the way through the locker room. We know who we are.”