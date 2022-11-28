Chiefs don’t plan to use Skyy Moore on punt returns any longer

Getty Images

Early on in the 2022 season, the Chiefs had rookie receiver Skyy Moore returning punts.

But Moore, who didn’t return punts in college at Western Michigan, sometimes had trouble fielding them. He muffed one against the Colts in Week Three, which ended up being a significant factor in the team’s loss to Indianapolis. Then he fumbled another against the 49ers, though the Chiefs still handily won that game.

Kansas City had been using Kadarius Toney to return punts. But the newly acquired receiver suffered a hamstring injury against the Chargers in Week 11.

So, Moore was the returner once again in Week 12. And it didn’t work out.

Moore fumbled the Rams’ first punt of the game and L.A. recovered it. While Los Angeles’ injury-plagued offense didn’t score, the damage was done. The Chiefs replaced Moore with Justin Watson for the rest of the game.

On Monday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters that they’re taking punt return duties off of Moore’s plate.

“We’ll take that responsibility as a coaching staff,” Reid said, via Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4. “He’s a competitive kid and he was crushed, but I take responsibility for that.”

Reid added, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website, that he was “proud” of how Moore responded. The young receiver finished with five catches for 36 yards and three of his receptions produced first downs.

Moore looks like he can be a solid contributor as the Chiefs begin their stretch run. But Kansas City should stick to keeping him on offense.