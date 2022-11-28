Chiefs plan to sign Melvin Gordon

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2022, 4:22 PM EST
Veteran running back Melvin Gordon is heading to Kansas City.

Gordon is expected to sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos cut Gordon last week after deciding that his production wasn’t worth his frequent fumbling. He had 90 carries for 318 yards and 25 catches for 223 yards for the Broncos in 10 games before he was released. He also had five fumbles.

A first-round pick of the Chargers in 2015, Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire eight-year career in the AFC West. He’ll now head to his third AFC West team.

  6. uh oh. The Broncs have to play KC twice and several teams have pounded the ball up the field on them. This smells like more Bronco problems.

  8. I’m sure that knowing he has knowledge of the Broncos Playbook and KC still got to play them twice in the next month might have had a little effect of signing him

  11. You got Pacheco and McKennon doing great as one/two punch and Ronald Jones getting in the mix finally, and somehow you manage to not find some depth at the offensive line. Normally in Veach we trust, but this is a wasted signing, especially when a better guard could give them even better lanes to run through: That line is one injury away from a repeat of SB 55…

