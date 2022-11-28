Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn did not practice Monday

Getty Images

A pair of key offensive contributors were not on the field for the Patriots Monday practice.

Running back Damien Harris and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn did not participate in the session, according to New England’s injury report.

Harris suffered a thigh injury during last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings. He’s second on the Patriots with 383 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 75 yards.

Center David Andrews (thigh), offensive tackle Yondy Cajuste (calf), defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle), receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were all limited on Monday.

Because the Patriots and Bills both played on Thanksgiving, they have a “normal” seven-day schedule leading up to Thursday’s game.