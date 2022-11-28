Dan Campbell: It would be a tall order for Jameson Williams to play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2022, 2:52 PM EST
Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams began practicing with the team last week and that development created some excitement about the wide receiver’s long-awaited debut in the team’s lineup.

That excitement may need to be managed for a little while longer. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Monday press conference that it will be a tall order for Williams to get the green light to play against the Jaguars in Week 13.

Campbell gave the same outlook for edge rusher Romeo Okwara, who returned to practice a couple of years ago. Okwara is recovering from a torn Achilles while Williams tore his ACL during his final game at Alabama.

Campbell did say he’s optimistic about cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson back after they missed last Thursday’s loss to the Bills with concussions.

  1. Imagine drafting a thin, skinny kid in the top 10 of a draft whose durability is already in question?

  2. touchback6 says:

    November 28, 2022 at 3:03 pm

    Imagine drafting a thin, skinny kid in the top 10 of a draft whose durability is already in question?

    Imagine being such a useless tool you cant even make a truthful statement about where someone was drafted

  3. It would be an even taller order if you could get Campbell not to blow games in the final few minutes…..

