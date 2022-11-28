Dennis Allen on Chris Olave catch being overturned: I don’t know what a catch is anymore

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2022, 10:25 AM EST
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Among the things that didn’t go the Saints’ way during Sunday’s 13-0 loss to the 49ers was a replay review of a 30-yard pass from Taysom Hill to Chris Olave in the second quarter.

Olave appeared to catch the ball and possess it while getting both feet down on the ground before losing control after being tackled. The ruling on the field was a catch, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged that it was actually an incomplete pass.

That was the ruling after a review with Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino explaining the decision by saying that Olave failed to perform an act common to the game and “goes to the ground, he loses the football, he doesn’t complete the process.” The Saints would have been on the eight-yard-line, but wound up punting after a penalty pushed them even further back.

After the game, Olave said he disagreed with the call but has “to move on from there.” Saints head coach Dennis Allen also expressed his confusion about the ruling.

“I don’t know what a catch is in our league anymore,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “It’s changed multiple times. Their explanation to me was that he didn’t survive the ground. Yeah. I don’t know what a catch is.”

Two Alvin Kamara fumbles, a missed field goal, and several ill-timed penalties combined with the 49ers defense and the overturned catch to make it a very long day for the Saints.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Dennis Allen on Chris Olave catch being overturned: I don’t know what a catch is anymore

  1. Blandino is a shill for the refs and the NFL. He’s there to add some faux validity to the arbitrary officiating.

  2. “If a player, who satisfied (a) and (b), but has not satisfied [act common to the game], contacts the ground and loses control of the ball, it is an incomplete pass if the ball hits the ground before he regains control, or if he regains control out of bounds”. No matter what the rule is, there will always (literally) sooner or later be a non-catch that comes incredibly close to being one while still falling short. While Olave very nearly got a third step in and/or turned upfield and/or tucked the ball away, he didn’t actually do any of those “acts common to the game” before beginning to go to the ground. By rule, under that circumstance if the ball comes loose upon ground contact and then the ball touches ground…that’s it. No catch. Super close, stinks that it falls just short, but it is what it is (and what “it is” is a correct ruling). Change the rule, and it would just change which play becomes the closest-but-not-quite.

  3. Umm, they removed the stipulation of “surviving the ground when the player has possession and reaches for the line to gain. It’s literally right in the new rule.

    Blandino and McCaulay cheated on live tv because they are told to.

    They want the viewer to forget that the rule was changed, ironically from backlash of the correct ruling on the Jesse James incompletion, ironically setting up the fake TD by Corey Clement in the sb between Philly and NE.

    All Goodell does is move the goalposts to help one team over another.

  4. surviving the ground should be eliminated – this would clean a lot of this nonsense up

    when a guy has the ball with his two hands and no bobble he caught it

    if he bobbles it then gets two hands on it again then he caught it

    surviving the ground opens up too many gray areas for anyone to interpret

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.