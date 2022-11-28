Deshaun Watson is officially back with the Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2022, 9:35 AM EST
Cleveland Browns Practice
The eleven-game suspension is over. The past is in the past. The book has been closed, but for the lingering civil litigation.

Deshaun Watson is back.

In six days, the Browns quarterback will play in his first real game since the final week of the 2020 regular season. Today, his suspension is entirely and completely over. He’s free and clear of any and all league discipline. He has complied with all requirements.

And now the Browns will finally get a return on the investment they made to get Watson. From draft picks surrendered to fully-guaranteed dollar committed to P.R. hit taken for embracing Watson despite the widespread off-field allegations of sexual misconduct, it’s time for the Browns to start getting something for the sacrifice they’ve made.

It comes at an intriguing time. With the Browns somehow toppling the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday in Jacoby Brissett‘s last game as the Band-Aid replacement for Watson, Cleveland sits at 4-7. They’re still alive in the chase for a wild-card berth.

It won’t be easy. After facing the Texans in Houston (the city from which Watson was traded), the Browns go to Cincinnati. Then, the Ravens come to town. Next up are the Saints, who remain very much alive in the downtrodden NFC South.

The Browns visit the Commanders after that. And Washington is chasing a playoff berth, at least for now.

Finally, it’s a Week 18 trip to Pittsburgh. The Steelers won’t lay down for anyone, no matter their record as of January 8. If the Browns are still alive and if the Steelers aren’t, the Steelers would surely love to put a stake in Cleveland’s playoff chances.

So it won’t be easy for the Browns to run the table. Especially with Watson undoubtedly showing some rust. But it’s not impossible. The first step will be the easiest. The next two, against the teams vying for the AFC North crown, will be the best test as to whether Watson and the Browns can parlay an unlikely Week 12 win over the Buccaneers into a much more unlikely playoff appearance.

14 responses to “Deshaun Watson is officially back with the Browns

  1. He’s on my fantasy team roster. Going to run him this week. #nojudgement. #heservedhissentence

  2. The PR hit should not be over; it should continue every time Watson takes the field for the Browns.

  4. So just curious if admitting any wrongdoing and expressing remorse was part of his conditions for reinstatement. He didn’t sound at all sorry last we heard from him.

  7. Watson has already shown he cannot win on teams with subpar defenses.

    Why does anyone think this will change in Cleveland? He also doesn’t have Hopkins to elevate him anymore.

  10. mongonation says:
    November 28, 2022 at 10:04 am
    Watson has already shown he cannot win on teams with subpar defenses.

    Why does anyone think this will change in Cleveland? He also doesn’t have Hopkins to elevate him anymore.
    ——————————-
    I’m not a Watson fan, but your statement is laughable. Watson led the league in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823 yards and also had 33 TDs/7INTs… all without Hopkins. Yeah, Hopkins elevated his game.

  11. dwinsgames says:
    November 28, 2022 at 9:50 am
    So just curious if admitting any wrongdoing and expressing remorse was part of his conditions for reinstatement. He didn’t sound at all sorry last we heard from him.
    ——————
    On behalf of Watson, I’m sorry. Hope you feel better buddy.

  12. It’s going to be interesting to see how much rust there is. And at his best, playing on a Texans team that was probably more talented than these Browns, he was around a top 7 QB or so. The people remembering him like he was Mahomes are going to be in for a rude awakening.

  13. We will see, but it’s my belief that while the football gods are pro-forgiveness, they’re definitely anti-remorselessness. And they do tend to enjoy humbling the arrogant.

  14. Watson led the league in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823 yards and also had 33 TDs/7INTs… all without Hopkins. Yeah, Hopkins elevated his game.
    __________

    That team went 4-12. He compiled good stats but let’s not pretend that there wasn’t a ton of garbage time stats in there.

