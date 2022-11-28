Do some quick and easy shopping on Cyber Monday

PublicAffairs

Black Friday is over. Cyber Monday is here. Whatever names are given to the specific days on the calendar, it’s the Christmas shopping season.

So it’s time to do some shopping.

Why not do a little shopping right now? It’s your first day back to work after a long weekend. You don’t really feel like doing anything, until after lunch. (Or until after your nap after lunch.) And you’d like to knock a few names off the list. And you surely know a few NFL fans, if you’re reading this.

So if you’re reading this, maybe someone you know would like to be reading Playmakers, a book of essays about the true workings of the NFL, told through a variety of essays and anecdotes. For a very limited time, anyone who buys Playmakers and fills out the appropriate online form (it’s quick and easy) gets a signed, personalized bookplate that can be pasted into the front of the book.

Or buy one for yourself. Or send the link to someone you want to buy it for you. Or, if all else fails, print the offer and stick it inside a copy of LOOK magazine.

Do it now, and you’ll have both the book and the bookplate by December 23.