Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday

The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to spring past the Ravens for a 28-27 home win.

The last two points came on a two-point conversion after Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to Lawrence for that conversion and he connected with Zay Jones to win the game.

It’s no surprise that Pederson put the game in Lawrence’s hands. He was 15-of-19 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Pederson said after the win that the quarterback was “lights out” over the course of the entire game.

“It’s a step in the right direction, you know,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I would say these last three games or so, he’s really done a really nice job with our system and our offense. I think he had a pretty good game and took care of the football. He’s heading in the right direction. Sometimes there’s a difference between what we see in Trevor and what you all might see, or a fan might see. This guy throws an incredibly good football and he’s smart and he sees the field, and he can make all the throws. You’re just seeing that. You’re just seeing that execution with him and that maturity with him.”

Sunday’s game was Lawrence’s third straight strong performance and continuing on the same trajectory for the rest of the season would be a big win for the Jaguars regardless of where they wind up in the standings.