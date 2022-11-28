Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2022, 9:19 AM EST
The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to spring past the Ravens for a 28-27 home win.

The last two points came on a two-point conversion after Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to Lawrence for that conversion and he connected with Zay Jones to win the game.

It’s no surprise that Pederson put the game in Lawrence’s hands. He was 15-of-19 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Pederson said after the win that the quarterback was “lights out” over the course of the entire game.

“It’s a step in the right direction, you know,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I would say these last three games or so, he’s really done a really nice job with our system and our offense. I think he had a pretty good game and took care of the football. He’s heading in the right direction. Sometimes there’s a difference between what we see in Trevor and what you all might see, or a fan might see. This guy throws an incredibly good football and he’s smart and he sees the field, and he can make all the throws. You’re just seeing that. You’re just seeing that execution with him and that maturity with him.”

Sunday’s game was Lawrence’s third straight strong performance and continuing on the same trajectory for the rest of the season would be a big win for the Jaguars regardless of where they wind up in the standings.

4 responses to "Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday

  1. Ravens D implodes once again. And their predictable offense sputtered as usual. They’re about to prove once again that they don’t belong in the same league as the good teams in the AFC.

  2. I haven’t seen a ton of Jags games in the past couple of years but was fortunate enough to watch the game yesterday against the Ravens.

    Lawrence certainly seems to have come a long way. Absolutely perfect throw for that 2 point conversion with the game on the line. A good, confident throw with lots of zip. Exactly what you want to see from a young quarterback in a big situation.

  3. I saw something completely different. Lawrence was throwing absolute dimes that no defense could stop. Stop making excuses and give the kid some credit.

  4. Big game for him if he can build on it. Probably the first time since hitting the NFL he actually looked like a #1 pick.

