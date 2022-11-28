Glazers want “record price” for Manchester United

Getty Images

It will indeed be “Glazers Out.” Especially if multiple billions are in.

Rob Dawson of ESPN.com, via Sports Business Daily, reports that the family that owns both the NFL’s Buccaneers and Manchester United of the Premier League wants a “record price” for the soccer club.

Per the report, the Glazers believe they can get offers in excess of $7.25 billion for Manchester United. Also, the family is being deliberately vague about their plans in order to maximize their leverage. As with anything that anyone would ever sell, “nah, I’ll just keep it” can often be the best way to get top dollar.

It appears that the Glazers will sell. As noted by Dawson, Joel Glazer remains “heavily involved” in running the team, but other Glazer siblings want to sell.

Major sports properties continue to have ever-increasing value. And the price for a team often defies the balances sheets and other factors used to put a price on a business. The Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion — and he’ll likely get it.

For the Glazers, as with Snyder, it will become very hard to not follow through with the plan to sell, now that the fans have caught wind of the possibility. Even then, both the Glazers and Snyder are likely to get everything they want, and then some.