Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa back at practice for Bills

The Bills will not have Von Miller in the lineup for this Thursday’s game against the Patriots, but it looks like a couple of other edge defenders are on their way back to the field.

Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa were both listed as full participants in practice on Monday. Both players were out of the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions and Miller had to leave that game with a knee injury late in the first half.

Miller did not tear his ACL, but the extent of his absence is still to be determined. Left tackle Dion Dawkins hurt his ankle against the Lions and he joined Miller as a non-participant on Monday.

Safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jaquan Johnson, tight end Quintin Morris, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir all sat out with illnesses.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), center Mitch Morse (elbow, ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (eye) joined Rousseau and Epenesa as full participants.