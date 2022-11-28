Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard loves Doug Pederson after having to deal with Urban Meyer

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens that the contrast between last year and this year is night and day.

Last year, the Jaguars’ coach was Urban Meyer, and Wingard said that made quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year a major challenge.

“I”m just, like, so happy for Trevor, because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie, and I don’t even know if he had a rookie year. And to see the growth he’s made, not just on the field, but his preparation, his demeanor, all that,” Wingard told Action Sports Jax. “I’m so happy for him.”

This year, with Doug Pederson as the head coach, the players feel like they have a coach who believes in them. Wingard said the team loves Pederson after he believed in them enough to go for two at the end of Sunday’s 28-27 win, rather than playing for overtime.

“I would die for Doug Pederson, I swear. I would run into battle for Doug Pederson, 100 percent. I love the guy,” Wingard said. “We come into work, we keep working, we keep chipping away, and eventually it’s going to pay off and it did today. The feeling in the locker room was awesome. I love this team.”

It’s been a long time since players on the Jaguars — who had the worst record in the league each of the last two seasons — have felt as good about where they are as they do right now.