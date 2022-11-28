Jaguars thought Travis Etienne could return from foot injury, but didn’t want to risk it

Getty Images

The Jaguars used 18 fourth quarter points to beat the Ravens on Sunday and they picked them up without the help of running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne left the game in the second quarter after hurting his foot and did not return. After the game, head coach Doug Pederson said that the team held him out of precaution rather than because Etienne had been ruled out of returning.

“We didn’t rule him out,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “We thought he could go. We’ve got to get more information tonight and check him out. He was walking around the sideline, and he felt fine. I just don’t want to risk it with him right now. It was just my decision to keep him out, but we’ll check him out tonight and have probably a better update tomorrow.”

Etienne missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury and has 133 carries for 728 yards and four touchdowns this season.