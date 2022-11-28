Jalen Hurts: Setting franchise QB rushing record means everything to me

Getty Images

It didn’t take long to see that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his way to a big night on Sunday.

Hurts ran for 24 yards on the third play of the game and he finished the first quarter with 103 rushing yards. In his postgame press conference, Hurts said he “ran and they couldn’t get me” when asked why he was so successful to kick off the game.

Hurts would go on to set an Eagles record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 157 rushing yards and he cited Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, and Donovan McNabb when asked what it meant to set a new franchise record.

“It means everything,” Hurts said. “I have a great deal of respect for those guys. The guys that have come before me. Randall, Mike, McNabb. Just the way they played the game. I always talk about how I admire the way they played the game. And to be thrusted into that category and different things is a blessing. It’s a blessing. And it’s a lot of hard work going into it. I have a ton of respect for them and their support. And they don’t even know how they’ve affected me and impacted me in my time here. It’s an understatement to say how much I appreciate them. Because I do. And they’ve guided me in more ways than they even know. So, I appreciate them and I appreciate this team.”

The team appreciates Hurts as well. The quarterback also threw a pair of touchdown passes in the 40-33 win over the Packers and his play all season is a major reason why the Eagles are 10-1 with eyes on making more franchise history over the remainder of the season.