Jalen Hurts topped 150 passing yards and 150 rushing yards, a rare feat in NFL history

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rare performance in Sunday night’s win over the Packers.

Hurts had 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards, making it just the fourth time in NFL history that a player reached 150 yards both passing and rushing in a game.

The three previous times it happened were three very memorable games from great running quarterbacks: Michael Vick had 173 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in a Falcons win over the Vikings that ended with Vick running for a touchdown. Colin Kaepernick had 263 passing yards and 181 rushing yards in a 49ers playoff win over the Packers. And Lamar Jackson had 236 passing yards and 152 rushing yards in a win over the Bengals during his MVP season in 2019.

Hurts is getting some attention as an MVP candidate himself, and he’s winning games for the Eagles in unique fashion.