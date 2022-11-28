Jimmy Garoppolo: Knee’s a little sore after low hit, “no place for that” in the game

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s surgically repaired left knee took a big shot during Sunday’s game, but Garoppolo said there was never a doubt that he’d be staying on the field.

Garoppolo took a helmet to the knee from Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach after throwing a pass and appeared to be a fair amount of pain after the play. Garoppolo told reporters after the game that he never considered going to the sideline because he “knew what type of game it was” and that it wasn’t the only hit he took over the course of the 13-0 win.

While he wasn’t seriously hurt, Garoppolo still thought the hit, which was penalized, was something that should be out of the game.

“You’ve got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “There’s no place for that. I’m all right. A little sore but nothing bad.”

Garoppolo finished 26-of-37 for 222 yards and one touchdown, which was a good complement to a defense that has not allowed a point in the second half of any game during their current four-game winning streak.