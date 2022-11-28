Joe Burrow: Our offensive line as good as any in the league

Getty Images

The state of the Bengals offensive line was a big issue last season and it was a focus of offseason work in Cincinnati, but the start of the season didn’t show much sign of improvement.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in back-to-back losses to open the season and the team’s run game wasn’t in top form, either. That has changed in recent weeks.

Burrow has been sacked four times in the last three games and they’ve run for 411 yards over that span. The Bengals have won all three of those contests, including Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Titans, and Burrow sang the praises of the offensive line when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“They’re playing as good as anybody in the league,” Burrow said, via the team’s transcript. “Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time in the pocket to be able to find guys or try to find an escape route and go make plays with my legs. I am so proud of those guys for how they are playing.”

The win over the Titans was a rematch from last year’s playoffs and the Bengals will have another one against the Chiefs in Week 13. They’ll need the offensive line to remain sharp in order to extend their winning streak to four games.