Josh Jacobs “kind of convinced” Raiders his calf was well enough to keep playing

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs came into Sunday questionable to play because of a calf injury and there was some doubt about his ability to continue playing when he tweaked it during the fourth quarter of their game in Seattle.

Jacobs was able to talk his way back onto the field and it’s a very good thing for the Raiders that he was so persuasive. Jacobs won the game for the Raiders with an 86-yard run in overtime that put a sensational capper on a huge day. Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 74 yards.

“I kind of convinced them I could go,” Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “And, you know, the biggest play of the game happened after that.”

The touchdown run leaves Jacobs with a career-best 1,159 rushing yards for the season and he’s on pace for nearly 1,800 rushing yards for the season. That hasn’t been enough to help the Raiders to a winning record, but it’s not a bad way for Jacobs to make his case as he heads into free agency.